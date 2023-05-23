2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crime Stoppers offers reward for suspects in Bedford double murder

(Bedford Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for a double murder at the Wolf’s Cove Apartments in Bedford earlier this month.

Jermeer Banks, 23, and Paris Garrett, 29, were shot and killed near the entrance of the complex located in the 90 block of Solon Road.

Jermeer Banks
Jermeer Banks((Source: Crime Stoppers))
Paris Garrett
Paris Garrett((Source: Crime Stoppers))

Bedford police officers were called out to the scene around 2 a.m. on May 6.

When they arrived, they found one victim deceased on the ground.

The second victim had been taken by private transport to South Pointe Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Please call Bedford police at 440-232-3408 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 with information.

