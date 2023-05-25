Cleveland Mayor Bibb discusses his plan to keep residents safe this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will join other city leaders Thursday afternoon to talk about summer safety.

Bibb will explain what is being done to keep the community safe.

According to a news release, Bibb’s safety initiatives cover everything from prevention to enforcement efforts.

City Council Safety Committee Chair Michael Polensek, Chief of Police Wayne Drummond, Senior Strategist for Transportation and Mobility Calley Mersmann and Chief of Youth & Family Success Sonya Pryor-Jones are all expected to be at the news conference.

Additional details will be added to the story once they are released.

