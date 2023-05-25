2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man shot at Carnegie Avenue car wash in Cleveland

By Brian Koster
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old male was shot at a car wash located in the 3600 hundred block of Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland Thursday.

The shooting happened right around 5 pm.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Cleveland dance teacher guilty of sexually assaulting former students
19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Bicyclist severely injured in hit and run on Cleveland’s East Side
19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
NEW VIDEO: Norton police continue search for road rage killer
After a brief police pursuit ended in a bad crash in Cleveland back in March, East Cleveland...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: East Cleveland chases end in crashes, but officers don’t stop to help