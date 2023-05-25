Man shot at Carnegie Avenue car wash in Cleveland
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old male was shot at a car wash located in the 3600 hundred block of Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland Thursday.
The shooting happened right around 5 pm.
The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS.
This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.