Man murdered outside Cleveland liquor store

EMS officials found a man murdered outside of a liquor store in Cleveland on Friday.
EMS officials found a man murdered outside of a liquor store in Cleveland on Friday.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS officials found a man murdered outside of a liquor store in Cleveland on Friday.

Officials said they found the body in the parking lot of the Union Beverage & Deli, located at 1408 Union Ave. in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

EMS officials said the victim suffered gunshot wounds.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Daquan Parker, of Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

