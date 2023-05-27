Man murdered outside Cleveland liquor store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS officials found a man murdered outside of a liquor store in Cleveland on Friday.

Officials said they found the body in the parking lot of the Union Beverage & Deli, located at 1408 Union Ave. in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

EMS officials said the victim suffered gunshot wounds.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Daquan Parker, of Cleveland.

