Springfield Township officer corrals rogue horse galloping through neighborhood

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township Police told residents to “hold on to your saddles, folks!” when a horse went rogue after deciding to break free and explore the neighborhood.

STPD said officers had “quite the wild ride” on Nichols Road the morning of June 1.

“But fear not, for our fearless and hoof-savvy officer, Jared Lawrence, sprang into action,” and, “corralled the adventurous equine and ensured a safe capture,” STPD stated.

STPD admitted that Ofc. Lawrence’s expertise was “no surprise” given he has two horses of his own.

The horse was happily reunited with its owner before noon, STPD confirmed.

Springfield Township officer corrals rogue horse galloping through neighborhood
Springfield Township officer corrals rogue horse galloping through neighborhood(Springfield Township Police)

