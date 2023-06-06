Construction project creates long-term benefit but short-term headaches

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction has begun on a project at Lee and Meadowbrook Roads in Cleveland Heights, a $66 million mixed-use residential/retail/commercial project with luxury apartments.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience but it’s nothing much,” said neighbor Dusten Welch. “I’m kinda looking forward to having the revitalization here.”

The bulldozing and heavy machinery will populate the neighborhood for the next two years, creating some walking issues down a quarter-mile stretch of Lee Road, from Cedar to Meadowbrook

“I can’t walk on this sidewalk there but that’s okay,” said neighbor John Diurba. “I’m going to cut through and walk home.”

Many residents and neighboring businesses support the project long-term but a surface lot has closed behind Boss Dog and the Cedar-Lee Theater, creating parking problems, and a lane has been shut down on Cedar for the demolition of a distressed building, causing additional traffic issues.

And some Lee Road workers have expressed concern over having to walk around the block to get to parked cars after hours.

“With the parking lot right there, it’s easier to cut through but you can’t do that anymore, at least at the moment,” said Welch.

But most say the noise, dust, and closures until early 2025 are just the price of moving forward with the inconvenience just a small step backward.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.