City has good news and bad news for residents around Cedar-Lee construction

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Not used to waking up at six a-m and hearing construction,” said Stacy, a resident of the Ceder-Lee neighborhood. “Unsettling. I’ve lived here five years and all of a sudden...wham-o!”

Almost overnight, construction began on the $66 million Lee Meadowbrook project with crews expected to finish in two years. Cleveland Heights says the sidewalk closures will remain for most of that time or until the area “is deemed safe for pedestrians.”

“Personally I’m concerned about getting hit by cars,” said Abby Slentz, a nearby resident.

Another concern is the closure of the cut-through between parking and Lee Road businesses like the Cedar-Lee Theater.

“Walking home at night is more of a concern because I have to go around the block or walk through alleys,” said Slentz.

The city expects the cut-through to reopen sometime this year when the city completes ADA ramps and stairs.

“That’ll be so much easier because our chief complaint is they have to walk all around the building,” said Slentz, who works at the theater.

Allie Vernis says it alters her walks with her dog Cosmo but she supports the new mixed-use development.

“We’re going to survive,” said Vernis. “It’s okay.”

