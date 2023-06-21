Cuyahoga County Exec. Chris Ronayne introduces new plan for jail in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne officially introduced his plan to build a new county jail in Garfield Heights, drawing criticism from those who say taking it out of downtown Cleveland would be a mistake.

During Tuesday’s county council meeting, a plan was introduced to spend $38 million on a 50 acre piece of land near Transportation Blvd. and Granger Rd.

“We need to move. We need to act and we need to act expeditiously for the wellbeing of those in our custody and the workers that work there,” Ronayne said.

The overall cost of the new complex is estimated at $750 million and would be funded by extending the one-quarter percent sales tax set to expire in 2027.

The tax was enacted in 2007 and would essentially become permanent, in that another 40 years would be tacked on.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne officially introduced his proposal to build a new county jail in Garfield Heights. It'll run roughly $750 million through a .25% tax hike. Asked him about that - and his previous comments on extending the tax. pic.twitter.com/OOLFZEFl22 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 20, 2023

In 2021, Ronayne suggested he did not support extending the tax for the new jail, which at the time was considered for Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

“It was site specific,” he said. “I didn’t agree particularly with that site and I let that be known.”

When pressed about whether or not taxpayers should have a say in the matter through a public vote, Ronayne stood by the process.

“It’s why we were here tonight and why we’ll be here for three more meetings. We want to hear from our residents, but we’ll continue to say we have an obligation at the county to provide for the health and wellbeing of those in our custody. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Ronayne said there could be discussions about moving the courts to the new facility, but he was quick to point out that they believe separating them is a viable option.

The Cuyahoga County Council referred the legislation to purchase the land and the proposal to extend the tax to its Committee of the Whole for further discussion.

Tuesday’s meeting began with approximately 45 minutes of public comment, with opponents arguing against the proposal.

Several members representing Greater Cleveland Congregations spoke in favor of pretrial diversion, criminal justice, jail and bail reform instead of a new jail.

Others expressed concern over the tax extension.

