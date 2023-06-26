Ashtabula County veteran gifted service dog after being scammed out of $800

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a renewed sense of hope for a veteran who said he was scammed out of a service dog.

19 News first brought you this story two weeks ago of a retired air force veteran who said he gave someone $800 online, only to be left empty handed.

But just one day after our story aired, something amazing happened.

For retired Air Force Veteran Joe Jacobs, life now consists of keeping up with their new German Shepherd puppy, Kaylee, and giving her a lot of love and attention.

“A little bit hectic compared to what we’re used to,” said Jacobs. “But we’re up for the challenge. We’re definitely up for the challenge.”

His smile, a huge improvement from two weeks ago, when Jacobs was heart broken.

“Just that people can take advantage of you, it hurts,” said Jacobs. “It hurts a lot.”

Jacobs and his wife, Ann, spent $800 on a service dog that never came.

They said they were scammed, filing a police report with Conneaut P.D.

But just after our 19 Troubleshooter story aired, they were put in touch with Landshark German Shepherds LLC.

The breeders gave them Kaylee, a black German Shepherd puppy, for free, along with 50 pounds of dog food.

“It kind of restored our faith in people. because there for a long time, afterwards, we were blindsided by this,” said Jacobs.

As for the Jacobs’ money, they still haven’t seen a cent.

But they’re counting their blessings for having Kaylee now, and they thank 19 News for making it happen.

“If it wasn’t for you guys, this would have never come about,” said Jacobs. “Nobody would have had any inkling of what we were going through. So we’re grateful to you guys.”

Landshark German Shepherds LLC is also covering Kaylee’s full service dog training.

