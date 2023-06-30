2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians announce jersey patch deal

The Cleveland Guardians become the 12th MLB team with a sponsor jersey patch.
Cleveland Guardians announce jersey patch deal
Cleveland Guardians announce jersey patch deal(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Friday announced their new jersey patch partnership with Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

A Guardians spokesperson said the deal with the Ohio-based company will start on July 3 and go through the end of the 2026 season.

The Marathon logo will be featured on the sleeves of the players’ jerseys, the first-base side of Progressive Field and on signs at home plate, according to the team.

The Guardians are the 12th MLB team to feature a logo on their jerseys.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Marathon as our inaugural jersey patch partner. When we started to look for a partner to don on our jersey, we knew we wanted an Ohio-based brand that was recognizable to our fans and had been a part of the Northeast Ohio community for as long, if not longer, than we have. Marathon checked all those boxes, putting down Ohio roots as far back as 1887, and we look forward to partnering with them in our community and with our fans for years to come.”

Cleveland Guardians President of Business Brian Barren
“With our Ohio roots and just over a decade separating our founding’s, we think it’s fitting to be the Cleveland Guardians inaugural jersey patch sponsor,” said Marathon’s Senior Vice President of Global Clean Products Brian Partee. “While we can both be proud of our past, it’s the future we’re most excited about, including this partnership.”

