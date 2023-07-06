Trio wanted for stealing car from Euclid parking garage, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of car theft suspects caught on camera are wanted, Euclid Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened at 4:30 a.m. on June 30, according to police.

The three men walked into the parking garage at 26241 Lake Shore Blvd. and stole a car, police said.

Take a close look at the surveillance footage of the suspects shared by Euclid Police:

Trio of Euclid car theft suspects on the loose, police say (Euclid Police)

Call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 if you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

Reference report #23-03732 with your tips.

