Trio wanted for stealing car from Euclid parking garage, police say
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of car theft suspects caught on camera are wanted, Euclid Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
The theft happened at 4:30 a.m. on June 30, according to police.
The three men walked into the parking garage at 26241 Lake Shore Blvd. and stole a car, police said.
Take a close look at the surveillance footage of the suspects shared by Euclid Police:
Call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 if you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this crime.
Reference report #23-03732 with your tips.
