2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Trio wanted for stealing car from Euclid parking garage, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of car theft suspects caught on camera are wanted, Euclid Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened at 4:30 a.m. on June 30, according to police.

The three men walked into the parking garage at 26241 Lake Shore Blvd. and stole a car, police said.

Take a close look at the surveillance footage of the suspects shared by Euclid Police:

Trio of Euclid car theft suspects on the loose, police say
Trio of Euclid car theft suspects on the loose, police say(Euclid Police)
Trio of Euclid car theft suspects on the loose, police say
Trio of Euclid car theft suspects on the loose, police say(Euclid Police)
Trio of Euclid car theft suspects on the loose, police say
Trio of Euclid car theft suspects on the loose, police say(Euclid Police)

Call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 if you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

Reference report #23-03732 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Wickliffe motorcyclist who fled police 3 times arrested after posting crime on social media,...
Wickliffe motorcyclist who fled police 3 times arrested after posting crime on social media, WPD says
Wickliffe motorcyclist who fled police 3 times arrested after posting crime on social media,...
Wickliffe motorcyclist who fled police 3x arrested after posting crime on social media, WPD says
Trio of Euclid car theft suspects on the loose, police say
‘High dollar theft’ suspect wanted in Streetsboro, police say
‘High dollar theft’ suspect wanted in Streetsboro, police say