Cleveland Cooks: Barra de Tacos at Firestone Country Club

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans attending this week’s Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club will be treated to world-class golf, awesome fan interactive activities and fantastic food.

One of the vendors cooking up food for hungry fans is the Lake County based food truck, Barra de Taco.

Chef James Hido showed us how he makes his lemon zest chicken tacos and their popular skirt steak tacos. He shared his recipe for the marinade that is the secret to its tenderness.

1lb. skirt steak, sliced thin

1.5 T. salt

1 T. pepper

1 T. minced garlic

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

2 T. lime juice

Season generously, then quickly cook by searing on each side. Chop into small pieces and serve with raw onion, chopped tomato and fresh cilantro. Look for the Barra de Taco truck at the tournament in the VIP area next to the main stage.

