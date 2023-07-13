2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Cooks: Barra de Tacos at Firestone Country Club

By Jen Picciano
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans attending this week’s Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club will be treated to world-class golf, awesome fan interactive activities and fantastic food.

One of the vendors cooking up food for hungry fans is the Lake County based food truck, Barra de Taco.

Chef James Hido showed us how he makes his lemon zest chicken tacos and their popular skirt steak tacos. He shared his recipe for the marinade that is the secret to its tenderness.

1lb. skirt steak, sliced thin

1.5 T. salt

1 T. pepper

1 T. minced garlic

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

2 T. lime juice

Season generously, then quickly cook by searing on each side. Chop into small pieces and serve with raw onion, chopped tomato and fresh cilantro. Look for the Barra de Taco truck at the tournament in the VIP area next to the main stage.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Truman's 216, the dog-friendly restaurant in The Flats East Bank, closes this summer ‘for...
Dog-friendly restaurant in The Flats closes this summer ‘for reasons beyond our control’
Opening soon in Cleveland: Inside look at Fahrenheit on Public Square
Opening soon in Cleveland: Inside look at Fahrenheit on Public Square
New pizza shop opens in Downtown Cleveland
New calzone shop opens in Downtown Cleveland
19 News 4:30-5 a.m. (syncbak)
New pizza shop opens in Downtown Cleveland