19 First Alert Day: Threat of severe storms this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A low pressure system will be impacting the area today and this evening. The forecast is calling for a potential severe weather outbreak starting this afternoon. The cold front will track through tonight. The humidity is quickly on the rise this morning. There is a warm front that will roll across the area the first half of the day. This could trigger a round of showers and storms. The main show is out ahead of the cold front as storms will fire west of our area this afternoon. A wave of severe storms could set up and track through late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail, and a tornado threat will all be there. The weather could turn serious today. It’s important you have a way to get the warnings and get ready to take shelter if severe storms approach your town.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.