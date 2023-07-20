2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Day: Threat of severe storms this afternoon and evening

Potential serious round of severe storms late this afternoon and early evening.
Potential serious round of severe storms late this afternoon and early evening.(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A low pressure system will be impacting the area today and this evening. The forecast is calling for a potential severe weather outbreak starting this afternoon. The cold front will track through tonight. The humidity is quickly on the rise this morning. There is a warm front that will roll across the area the first half of the day. This could trigger a round of showers and storms. The main show is out ahead of the cold front as storms will fire west of our area this afternoon. A wave of severe storms could set up and track through late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail, and a tornado threat will all be there. The weather could turn serious today. It’s important you have a way to get the warnings and get ready to take shelter if severe storms approach your town.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather July 19th, 2023
19 News 3-4 p.m.
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon
Most of the area in a Level 2 out of 5. This means scattered severe storms in the forecast. ...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon
19 First Alert Day: Threat of severe storms tomorrow afternoon