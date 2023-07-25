U.S. Marshals arrest 2 men for the murder of 15-year-old Warrensville Heights boy

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wanted for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in May were arrested early Tuesday by the members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

Cleveland police said Ronald Jackson III, of Warrensville Heights. was shot and killed around 5:45 p.m. on May 26 in the area of E. 156th Street and Lakeshore Blvd. This is in Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

When officers arrived, Jackson was found slumped inside a blue sedan in the middle of an intersection. Police said Jackson had been shot about 16 times in the head and chest.

EMS transported Jackson to a nearby hospital were he was pronounced deceased.

A 16-year-old boy was a passenger in the sedan and was shot in the leg. Police said the 16-year-old fled the scene after the shooting and was transported to University Hospitals by a private vehicle, where he was treated and released.

According to police, Jason Wilder, 25, and Jaden Hughey, 19, were in another vehicle when they pulled up next to the sedan, exited and opened fired on the juveniles. Police said Wilder and Hughey then fled the scene.

The U.S. Marshals said Wilder and Hughey were taken into custody at a home in the 23700 block of Banbury Circle in Warrensville Heights. U.S. Marshals added two AR-15 style rifles were also seized from the home.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “”The outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police, homicide division lead to the identification of these suspects, which culminated into safe arrests. Two violent fugitives and two assault rifles are off the streets of Cleveland today.”

