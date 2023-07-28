What future of Cleveland lakefront surrounding Browns stadium could look like

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Here’s what lakefront surrounding Browns stadium could look like with North Coast Master Plan
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s front porch is being reimagined as the city plans to give the lakefront a bold new future.

Mayor Justin Bibb has invited residents to join in the “exciting exploration” of the North Coast Master Plan through meetings, surveys, and interviews.

The city showcased the current vision for the area surrounding the Browns stadium on July 27.

These visuals by James Corner Field Operations show the attractions can be enjoyed all year long with sunny summers and chilly winters.

They show that a landbridge will lead to:

  • amphitheater
  • beach with kayak access
  • café
  • cookout grove
  • cruise terminal
  • fishing pier
  • garden walk
  • lake ledges
  • Lakefront Plaza
  • lawn hill
  • nature play area
  • porches
  • retail
  • sport courts
  • sun deck
  • urban promenade
  • The Village
  • water play area

The visuals also show a new office space, lakefront development center, a parking garage, a modal hub, and a connection to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

Click through the gallery below with the visuals by James Corner Field Operations to see for yourself!

“We have a way to go and a lot more listening to do before this plan is settled,” said Mayor Bibb, “but it’s exciting to see these first ideas taking shape. We can see a bold vision for the North Coast, and it’s all inspired and guided by what we’ve heard from the community.”

The city said the North Coast Lakefront project team will gather further input at grocery stores, neighborhood festivals, and parks.

Residents can learn more and send your own ideas at clevelandnorthcoast.com.

