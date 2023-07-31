2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Circle police welcome new Community Policing puppy

Grace, University Circle's Community Policing puppy
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - University Circle police have a new Community Policing puppy and Grace has been busy meeting the residents.

According to University Circle Police Chief Tom Wetzel, Grace’s role is strictly community policing, not suspect tracking or drug detection.

Chief Wetzel said Grace will accompany officers and foot patrols, attend community events and visit hospitals and schools.

She will also provide comfort therapy for crime victims or children exposed to violence.

Besides community members, Grace will also benefit the officers’ mental health.

