2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the OhioElectricityLitigation.com email is legitimate.(Source: Cleveland 19)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -You may have gotten a super suspicious email recently titled, “Ohio Electricity Litigation: Your Digital Payment is Ready,” and you probably deleted it instead of clicking the equally suspicious “Get payment” button.

After digging into it, the email and the payment are legitimate and all of the details are at OhioElectricityLitigation.com, also a legitimate website.

It’s all a part of the class action lawsuit against FirstEnergy for its roll in Ohio’s largest bribery, and pay to play scam, that sent Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to prison because of House Bill 6. (HB6)

The settlement was $49 million between FirstEnergy, and now its spinoff Energy Harbor, and all of its customers.

According to Dennis Murry, with MURRY & MURRAY in Sandusky, the email was the most cost effective way to notify Ohioans they are owed money from the settlement.

“I understand people have hesitancy,” Murry said. “I’m glad people are suspicious. I hope most people open the email and take the cash.

The average settlement according to Murry is $16, which comes in the form of a digital credit card once redeemed.

To redeem you will need to find the email that was sent, or call the hotline 1-877-888-9895.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Akron police are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed one and hospitalized another.
Akron police investigating motorcycle crash that killed 1
2 wanted after robbery, assault of police officer in Summit County, police say
2 wanted after robbery, assault of police officer in Summit County, police say
Summit County properties set to rise by historic amounts in 2024
Summit County property values set to rise by historic amounts in 2024
An Akron Fire Captain was awarded the EMS Distinguished Service award after saving a child’s...
Akron Fire Captain awarded for saving of 5-year-old