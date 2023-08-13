1 arrested following Cleveland Hopkins Airport security breach, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials confirmed one individual has been arrested Sunday morning following a security breach.

A Cleveland Hopkins spokesperson confirmed the breach occurred just after 6 a.m.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

The circumstances behind the breach are unknown; however planes were grounded until approximately 8 a.m.

