1 arrested following Cleveland Hopkins Airport security breach, officials say
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials confirmed one individual has been arrested Sunday morning following a security breach.
A Cleveland Hopkins spokesperson confirmed the breach occurred just after 6 a.m.
The identity of the individual has not been released.
The circumstances behind the breach are unknown; however planes were grounded until approximately 8 a.m.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
