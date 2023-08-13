2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony sign stolen 2 days after street dedication

Cleveland Police on Sunday confirmed one the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way signs on E. 99th Street...
Cleveland Police on Sunday confirmed one the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way signs on E. 99th Street has been stolen.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police on Sunday confirmed one the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way signs on E. 99th Street has been stolen.

The Cleveland-based hip-hop group had the entire street dedicated to them on Aug 11.

RELATED: Street dedicated to Cleveland-based Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

CPD did not specify when the sign was taken, but confirmed the sign on E. 99th Street and Lowell Avenue is missing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Preston Anderson
Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing woman to face judge in arraignment hearing
Mackenzie Shirilla
Verdict to be announced in trial of Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal crash
Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials issue statement on security breach
Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials issue statement on security breach
CPD confirmed officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Cleveland Police: 20-year-old man dead following 2-vehicle crash in city’s Central neighborhood