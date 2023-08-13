Cleveland Police: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony sign stolen 2 days after street dedication

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police on Sunday confirmed one the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way signs on E. 99th Street has been stolen.

The Cleveland-based hip-hop group had the entire street dedicated to them on Aug 11.

CPD did not specify when the sign was taken, but confirmed the sign on E. 99th Street and Lowell Avenue is missing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

