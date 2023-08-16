2 Strong 4 Bullies
Recreational marijuana certified for Ohio November ballot

Marijuana
Marijuana(wwbt)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol was notified by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office that they have submitted sufficient valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot, according to a press release from Tom Haren who heads the coalition.

This comes after CRMLA submitted an additional 6,459 additional signatures in support of legalizing the adult use of marijuana to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office on August 3. Local boards of elections determined that 4,405 of the additional signatures were valid.

“We are grateful to the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before Ohio voters this coming Election Day,” spokesperson Tom Haren said.

For more information, visit www.justlikealcohol.com

