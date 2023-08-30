Browns cut cornerback A.J. Green, sign 15 to practice squad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cornerback A.J. Green was waived by the Browns Wednesday.

The team has also signed CB Lorenzo Burns, WR Jaelon Darden, G Michaell Dunn, RB Hassan Hall, DT Trysten Hill, DE Sam Kamara, S Tanner McCalister, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DE Lonnie Phelps, LB Charlie Thomas III, DE Isaiah Thomas and WR Austin Watkins to the practice squad. All 12 of the players were with the Browns in training camp this year.

In addition, the team has agreed to terms with 3 new practice squad players: K Lucas Havrisik, T Alex Leatherwood and QB P.J. Walker.

Havrisik (6-2, 190) is officially in his first NFL season out of Arizona. He spent time on the Colts’ practice squad in 2022 and spent training camp in Indianapolis this season.

Leatherwood (6-5, 315) is in his third NFL season out of Alabama. Originally a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2021, Leatherwood has appeared in 21 career games with 17 starts between the Raiders (2021) and Bears (2022).

Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts’ practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL’s Houston Roughneck’s in 2019, before joining the Panthers in 2020. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns. He spent training camp this year with the Bears.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.