Cleveland Cooks: Good Company’s Ice Cream Sandwich

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good Company, and its sister locations, Old 86 and Prosperity Social Club are now serving up a heaping helping of nostalgia with their ice cream sandwiches.

They’ve reimagined the classic root beer float and creamsicle into ice cream sandwiches and are currently serving them up at all three locations.

Pastry Chef Joe Holmes shared his recipe and method for these crowd-pleasers in this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

Root beer Semifreddo:

10 oz. heavy cream

2.5 tsp vanilla bean paste

2 oz. egg yolks

3 oz. egg whites

3 oz. sugar

1 oz. root beer oil

2.5 tsp. corn syrup

1. Scale all ingredients out.

2. Whip the heavy cream, corn syrup, vanilla, Root beer oil to a soft/medium peak and set aside.

3. Over a water bath with low heat, warm the egg yolk and 1/2 of the sugar until just about 160F (warm to touch) Be careful not to overheat.

4. Whip the yolk mixture to full volume and the bowl mixture has cooled back to room temperature.

5. Gently fold the yolk mixture into the whipped heavy cream mixture.

6. Next clean your mixing bowl to ensure there are no remnants of the yolk mixture or whipped cream, as the fat will not yield full volume in your meringue.

7. In a lean bowl, whip your egg whites on a medium high heat so they begin to get foamy. Once they form you can slowly sprinkle in the remaining sugar.

8. Whip until you get a soft peak and the mixture has a shiny appearance.

9. Next you will gently fold the meringue into the rest of the mousse just until combined. Too much folding or too vigorous will deflate it.

10. Pipe or spoon into your desired molds or into a pan lined with parchment paper and freeze until firm.

11. Remove from molds and cut to your desired size. Place back into freezer until needed.

Root Beer sandwich wafers:

8 oz. AP flour

1tsp. cocoa powder

2tsp. baking powder

1tsp. salt

4oz. sugar

5oz. butter

1oz. egg yolk

2tsp. vanilla

1oz. root beer oil

Scale all ingredients out. Mix and sift flour, baking powder, salt and cocoa. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, cream together the sugar and room temp butter until light and fluffy in appearance. Scrape the bowl as needed. Into the creamed butter mixture add the egg yolks, vanilla, and root beer flavoring until combined. Scrape the bowl as needed. Once combined add the dry ingredient mix in three additions, mixing just to incorporate. Once all ingredients are combined, press the dough out onto a baking sheet, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, but best overnight. Roll the dough in to desired thickness (approx. 1/8″) Refrigerated and rest for 30 min and cut dough to desired shapes. Bake at 350* for 5 min, depending on your over. The wafer should be baked but not fully dry to the touch. Still a bit soft. Cool on a flat surface (or on the pan) before storage.

