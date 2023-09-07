Lorain police finish Investigation into fatal shooting of family’s pet dog

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - An internal investigation into the fatal shooting of a family dog by a city patrolman in July is finished and police will release their findings of that investigation Thursday morning.

The 3-year-old lab mix named Dixie was shot and killed by a Lorain police officer on July 2.

Police released bodycam video of the incident on July 5.

Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann said the evidence and statements investigators gathered will be presented to the Lorain Police Employee Review Board in mid-September.

The panel will decide if the officer will face discipline.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.