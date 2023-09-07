2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lorain police finish Investigation into fatal shooting of family’s pet dog

Three-year-old Dixie died Sunday after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer....
Three-year-old Dixie died Sunday after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The shooting is under investigation.(Mellenie Kerns)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - An internal investigation into the fatal shooting of a family dog by a city patrolman in July is finished and police will release their findings of that investigation Thursday morning.

The 3-year-old lab mix named Dixie was shot and killed by a Lorain police officer on July 2.

Police released bodycam video of the incident on July 5.

Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann said the evidence and statements investigators gathered will be presented to the Lorain Police Employee Review Board in mid-September.

The panel will decide if the officer will face discipline.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Trial underway for Akron daughter accused of killing mom
Officials hope forensic reconstruction of remains found in Stark County help identify victim
A Cleveland Fire Department truck was involved in an accident on Cleveland's West Side...
4 kids, 2 adults injured in Cleveland Fire truck accident
Traveling with Tan Day 9 - Glacier Bay National Park
Traveling with Tan Day 9 - Glacier Bay National Park