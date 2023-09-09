Police: Woman shot in the chest on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting Saturday on Cleveland’s East Side.
Cleveland Police says the shooting happened at 1:49 p.m. in the 15400 block of Lotus Drive, in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.
Cleveland Police says the victim, approximately 25 years old, was found with gunshot wounds inside of a car and transported to a local hospital.
Her current condition is unknown.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
