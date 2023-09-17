Cleveland Police to hold auction for impounded cars
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Saturday announced they will be holding an auction for salvaged, confiscated or forfeited vehicles.
CPD says the Oct. 14 auction is cash-only.
The auction will take place at Impound Lot 2, located at 4300 Bradley Rd., in Cleveland, the department announced on Facebook.
CPD says the auction will start at 9 a.m. sharp.
