Cleveland Police to hold auction for impounded cars

A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Saturday announced they will be holding an auction for salvaged, confiscated or forfeited vehicles.

CPD says the Oct. 14 auction is cash-only.

The auction will take place at Impound Lot 2, located at 4300 Bradley Rd., in Cleveland, the department announced on Facebook.

CPD says the auction will start at 9 a.m. sharp.

