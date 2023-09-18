2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Help Broadview Heights police name their new K9

New Broadview Heights K9
New Broadview Heights K9((Source: Broadview Heights police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadview Heights police are asking for help in naming their new K9, who will join their department soon.

The K9 is from Excel K9 in Hiram and has been assigned to Ptl. Kashi.

The partners began their six week training course on Sept. 25.

This will be the departments second K9.

Both the new K9 and the current K9 Chase are trained in narcotics detection, tracking, evidence location, building/area searches, and suspect apprehension/handler protection.

The new K9 replaces the recently retired K9 Hercules and his handler Ptl. Adams.

To vote on our new K9′s name follow this link and select the name you feel fits the best: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FGTTHVK

The poll will be opened until Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 12:00PM.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Ethan Liming Trial
Trial continues for Akron brothers accused in beating death of Ethan Liming
Co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame removed from Board for disparaging comments about...
Co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame removed from Board for disparaging comments about Black, female artists
Lorain Violence Interrupters Program
Lorain, Elyria, Lorain County Urban League plan to combat teen violence
Co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame removed from Board for disparaging comments about...
Co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame removed from Board for disparaging comments about Black, female artists