Help Broadview Heights police name their new K9

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadview Heights police are asking for help in naming their new K9, who will join their department soon.

The K9 is from Excel K9 in Hiram and has been assigned to Ptl. Kashi.

The partners began their six week training course on Sept. 25.

This will be the departments second K9.

Both the new K9 and the current K9 Chase are trained in narcotics detection, tracking, evidence location, building/area searches, and suspect apprehension/handler protection.

The new K9 replaces the recently retired K9 Hercules and his handler Ptl. Adams.

To vote on our new K9′s name follow this link and select the name you feel fits the best: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FGTTHVK

The poll will be opened until Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 12:00PM.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.