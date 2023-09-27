Bipartisan maps approved by Ohio Redistricting Commission

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of uncertainty, two bipartisan, constitutionally acceptable maps have been approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. These new maps pave the way for the Ohio House and Senate districts to be set for the next eight years, allowing those running for these seats the chance to know which district they will be competing in.

These new maps, approved 7-0 by the bipartisan commission (five republicans, two democrats), will see some changes in many districts. In comparison to the maps used in 2022 that were deemed unconstitutional, Dave’s Redistricting reports that Republicans will be favored in 63 districts vs 35 Democratic favored districts, with one a dead heat in the house. That is a six district gain for Republicans and a seven district loss for Democrats.

As for the Senate, Republicans are favored in 24 districts, with Democrats leading in nine. Republicans took five districts away from Democrats in that case.

The Tuesday vote for approval saw Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, a Republican, and Commission Co-Chair Senator Nickie Antonio, a Democrat, voice their displeasure with the final maps. Both did agree that something had to be approved, and that this was the closest they could get to an acceptable resolution.

“I think this map meets the constitutional test, it allows people to be represented by people who share their views and values and it keeps communities together where possible,” Faber said.

The Commission has another meeting scheduled for Friday if any part of the map needs adjusting.

As for the future of determining maps in the State of Ohio, both Republicans and Democrats on the Redistricting Commission agreed that the best path forward is for more community involvement.

Once these maps are approved they will not need to be redrawn until 2032.

