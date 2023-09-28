Cleveland’s MetroHealth unveils first Women’s Health Expo Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth is hosting their first Women’s Health Fair & Empowerment Expo Sept. 30th.
This new event aims to not only inform women on their personal health, but it also aims to help women prioritize themselves more.
“This event really stands up for women and says ‘You are a value, you’re important, and you need to take care of yourself,’” Chair of Family Medicine & President of Medical Staff Dr. Christine Alexander said.
“The first step of that is learning about all of the important aspects of taking care of ourselves.”
The event will offer community resources, health talks, a job fair, empowerment sessions, special guests, and free health screenings like: General Physical Exam, Blood Pressure, Diabetes (A1C), Hepatitis B & C, and more.
“This is really huge, to be honest,” Alexander said.
“The women of our communities– are really the backbone of the communities.”
“They are the fabric of the community… women are the ones that get things done– we are the caretakers.”
“So many times the women in our families, and in our communities they put themselves last– because they’re so busy taking care of everything for everyone else.”
“This is the opportunity to move them up the priority list.”
