Cleveland’s MetroHealth unveils first Women’s Health Expo Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth is hosting their first Women’s Health Fair & Empowerment Expo Sept. 30th.

This new event aims to not only inform women on their personal health, but it also aims to help women prioritize themselves more.

“This event really stands up for women and says ‘You are a value, you’re important, and you need to take care of yourself,’” Chair of Family Medicine & President of Medical Staff Dr. Christine Alexander said.

“The first step of that is learning about all of the important aspects of taking care of ourselves.”

The event will offer community resources, health talks, a job fair, empowerment sessions, special guests, and free health screenings like: General Physical Exam, Blood Pressure, Diabetes (A1C), Hepatitis B & C, and more.

Bring your resume and say hello! The inaugural Multicultural Women's Health Fair & Empowerment Expo on Saturday, September 30 will feature a job fair where you can meet with recruiters from MetroHealth and other local organizations.



— MetroHealth (@metrohealthCLE) September 28, 2023

“This is really huge, to be honest,” Alexander said.

“The women of our communities– are really the backbone of the communities.”

“They are the fabric of the community… women are the ones that get things done– we are the caretakers.”

“So many times the women in our families, and in our communities they put themselves last– because they’re so busy taking care of everything for everyone else.”

“This is the opportunity to move them up the priority list.”

Find out how you can advocate for your health during a special panel discussion with our local, state and federal elected officials at the Multicultural Women's Health Fair & Empowerment Expo on Saturday, September 30.

