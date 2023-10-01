Cleveland’s ‘More Thank Pink’ walk takes another lap

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Susan G. Komen’s annual “More Than Pink” walk, served yet another year for the Breast Cancer community.

Breast Cancer survivors, patients, and fundraisers attended the walk Saturday morning to help raise awareness.

Two of the people who took a lap were best friends Sherie Steinberger and Nichole Salupo.

Both of them– sharing their personal stories with Breast Cancer.

“I had breast cancer in 2017 and had surgery,” Salupo said.

“This past February I was diagnosed again, for the second time.”

“I went through chemotherapy and finished in July, and I’m currently going through radiation.”

Sherie, a Breast Cancer survivor, says she mainly attended the event to help spread both her story– and Salupo’s ongoing story.

“All that love and support you can feel and it helps you get through your journey with cancer.”

The walk raised a total of $287 thousand, as of the publish date.

