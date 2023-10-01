2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland’s ‘More Thank Pink’ walk takes another lap

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Susan G. Komen’s annual “More Than Pink” walk, served yet another year for the Breast Cancer community.

Breast Cancer survivors, patients, and fundraisers attended the walk Saturday morning to help raise awareness.

Komen’s Breast Cancer Walk 2023
Komen’s Breast Cancer Walk 2023

Two of the people who took a lap were best friends Sherie Steinberger and Nichole Salupo.

Both of them– sharing their personal stories with Breast Cancer.

Komen’s Breast Cancer Walk 2023
Komen’s Breast Cancer Walk 2023

“I had breast cancer in 2017 and had surgery,” Salupo said.

“This past February I was diagnosed again, for the second time.”

“I went through chemotherapy and finished in July, and I’m currently going through radiation.”

Sherie, a Breast Cancer survivor, says she mainly attended the event to help spread both her story– and Salupo’s ongoing story.

“All that love and support you can feel and it helps you get through your journey with cancer.”

The walk raised a total of $287 thousand, as of the publish date.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming

Latest News

2nd Annual Culinary Competition
Cleveland, Community Relations Board host 2nd Culinary Competition
Special Ofc. Barry Crowley
Painesville Police Department mourns officer’s passing
It is MetroHealth's first ever Multicultural Women's Health Fair & Empowerment Expo---created...
Cleveland’s MetroHealth hosts the first Multicultural Women’s Health Expo
Beachwood Council looking to light up the city's beautiful, tree-lined residential streets...
Let there be lights! Beachwood considers innovative plan to light up the night