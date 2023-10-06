Cleveland Cooks: Haunted House Restaurant’s Silence of the Lamb Chops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s officially Halloween season but they’re serving up scary good food at the Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights all year ‘round. For scary movie fans, this restaurant is a destination this, and any time of the year. Chef Aaron Sheffield shared his recipe for Silence of the Lamb Chops.

1 cup A1 Sauce

1/2 cup sweet chili sauce

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 cup brown sugar

Mix all ingredients together.

Season lamb lollipops with jerk seasoning.

Pour marinade over lamb and marinate for 30 minutes or more.

After lamb is marinated, sear in a frying pan then create a sauce using the marinade, some water and butter. Serve over garlic mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli. Finish the lamb with chimichurri.

