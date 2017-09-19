Retired African-American cops speak out against Euclid officer involved in viral arrest

Michael Amiott is appealing his suspensions he received after striking a man during an arrest in August. (Source: Facebook)

The African American Law Enforcement Retiree Association is speaking out against Euclid officer Michael Amiott. Amiott was caught on dash cam and cell phone video violently arresting Richard Hubbard III after a traffic stop.

The AALERA consists of retired black police officers from the Cleveland area. In a statement, the organization said that most law enforcement officers "do a good job and put their lives on the line," but also said that there are some "bad apples/cowards that hide behind the badge and make all good officers look bad."

The AALERA said that Amiott has shown a "clear pattern and practice of abuse of powers against citizens of many communities."

Amiott was suspended for 45 days for Hubbard's violent arrest. He appealed that punishment last week, but it was upheld.

Euclid police release statement on violent arrest after video goes viral

Several past complaints were filed against Amiott in the past.

