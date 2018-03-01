Jackson Township Police: Student who committed suicide at school had 'intentions to harm others' in school shooting

The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner, and police said the teen intended to carry out a school shooting.

The teen shot himself in the head with a semiautomatic rifle at Jackson Middle School on Feb. 20, just before 8 a.m.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said the student did not use social media often but did find notes on his phone that showed he "intentions to harm others."

Authorities said the student had 80 rounds of ammunition on him and did not know why he changed his mind and shot himself.

Brink said the district is discussing having two officers at the high school.

Two officers at the middle school and one officer at each elementary school in the Jackson Township School District.

Brink said student had detailed plans in memo section of his phone to "harm others."

According to a news release a student leaving the bathroom noticed the 13-year-old had a weapon, the student leaving the bathroom alerted faculty of the situation.

Chief Brink’s update on the 2/20 school shooting today just two days ahead of funeral services for the 13 year old student born in Germany who shot himself inside of Memorial Middle School — Cassie Nist (@cassienist) March 1, 2018

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Students return to class one day after 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

Jackson Township police say the teen put the gun underneath his clothes, took it on the bus to school, and carried it unnoticed onto campus.

The gun came from his mother's house, according to police, but investigators do not know who legally owns the gun at this time.

Investigators have not found anything on social media that would indicate the incident would happen.

Read the full press release below:

