Ohio voters disapprove of job Trump is doing as president, according to new poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Donald Trump has a minus 10 net job approval in Ohio, according to a new SurveyUSA Election Poll sponsored by Cleveland 19 News.

Here's how 1,408 registered voters in Ohio answered this question:

"Do you approve? Or do you disapprove? ... of the job Donald Trump is doing as President of the United States?"

Approve: 41 percent

Disapprove: 51 percent

Not sure: 8 percent

The credibility interval for this question is ± 3.5 percent.

Here's a breakdown of who answered:

Approve: (41 percent)

46 percent male; 36 percent female

45 percent white; 11 percent black

34 percent ages 18-34

43 percent ages 35-49

44 percent ages 50-64

39 percent 65 or older

Disapprove: (51 percent)

48 percent male; 54 percent female

47 percent white; 84 percent black

62 percent ages 18-34

50 percent ages 35-49

48 percent ages 50-64

51 percent 65 or older

Not sure: (8 percent)

6 percent male; 10 percent female

8 percent white; 5 percent black

4 percent ages 18-34

8 percent ages 35-49

7 percent ages 50-64

11 percent 65 or older

In contrast, the majority of the same registered voters polled said they approve of the work Vice President Mike Pence has done so far.

The Cleveland 19 News-sponsored poll showed Pence has a plus five net job approval in Ohio.

Here's how 1,408 registered voters answered this question:

"Do you approve? Or do you disapprove? ... of the job Mike Pence is doing as Vice President of the United States?"

Approve: 46 percent

Disapprove: 41 percent

Not sure: 14 percent

The credibility interval for this question is ± 3.5 percent.

Here's a breakdown of who answered:

Approve: (46 percent)

50 percent male; 41 percent female

50 percent white; 16 percent black

36 percent ages 18-34

44 percent ages 35-49

48 percent ages 50-64

50 percent 65 or older

Disapprove: (41 percent)

40 percent male; 42 percent female

37 percent white; 71 percent black

51 percent ages 18-34

43 percent ages 35-49

39 percent ages 50-64

35 percent 65 or older

Not sure: (14 percent)

10 percent male; 17 percent female

14 percent white; 12 percent black

14 percent ages 18-34

14 percent ages 35-49

13 percent ages 50-64

15 percent 65 or older

