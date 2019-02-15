These are the foods you should love, according to your heart

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is consistency ranked among the best heart care facilities in the country. So if you’re looking to improve your heart health, why not take their advice on the best diet for your cardiac health?
Kate Patton, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute says they most often recommend a Mediterranean diet.
“Extensive research has shown that people who live in Spain, Greece and Italy have the longest life expectancy and lowest occurrence of heart disease so their diet has been studied extensively,” she said.
A Mediterranean diet consists of lots of fruits and vegetables, both raw and cooked. It also incorporates plenty of plant based proteins like nuts and beans. Patton prefers walnuts and almonds because they are also a source of healthy fat. And she recommends beans for fiber, and as a meat substitute.
Those following this diet should eat regular servings of fish rich in omega three fat, like salmon and tuna. (Canned is fine)
Choose extra virgin (first press) olive oil, which has more antioxidants, as well.
“You’re not supposed to cook with it. Use it more as a dressing or in a dip. Try not to heat it,” Patton said.
She said make sure to eat lots of good whole grains, which are minimally processed, like oatmeal. whole wheat, and whole rye.
And if you’re a meat eater, try to cut back to only 1-2 times a week, and limit other animal fats and full fat dairy.
Here’s a list of recipes from the Cleveland Clinic.:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.