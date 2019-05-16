Take a look: Baker Mayfield shows off clean-shaven look at Cleveland Browns OTAs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s “the end of an era,” as the Cleveland Browns posted on Twitter.
Baker Mayfield showed up to practice on Thursday in Berea without his beard that many have grown familiar with.
As of 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, “Beardless Baker” was shared on Twitter more than 460 times and liked more than 3,500 times.
The thick beard filled in during the offseason, but the new look is similar to what the Browns quarterback looked like during his professional debut in the third week of the NFL season when Mayfield led Cleveland to a win over the New York Jets.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.