West Side RTA Red Line out of service for emergency repair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Emergency repairs to a retaining wall has shut down parts of the Red line rail service on the city’s west side.
According to RTA officials, 66R buses will replace the Red Line rail service between West Blvd-Cudell Station and W.117th St. Station, effective immediately.
RTA will update customers by Friday afternoon regarding bus replacement service due to this emergency, as well as the bus replacement service for the planned track work scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 2, between West Park and the Airport.
RTA apologizes for any inconvenience while the necessary repairs are made.
