US Marshals capture suspected murderer hours after brutal killing in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected murderer was captured Wednesday, hours after a brutal killing in Euclid.
Jacquise J. Drewery, 21, of Euclid, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 13800 block of Strathmore Avenue in East Cleveland,
He is accused of murdering Theodore Hester, 33, at his Marsdon Drive residence in Euclid early Wednesday morning.
Drewery was charged with murder, and appeared before Euclid Municipal Court Judge Patrick Gallagher on Thursday.
His bond was set at $1 million.
East Cleveland and Euclid Police assisted in Drewery’s arrest.
