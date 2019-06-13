US Marshals capture suspected murderer hours after brutal killing in Euclid

Jacquise J. Drewery, 21, of Euclid, was captured Wednesday by authorities after he allegedly killed a man in Euclid.
By John Deike | June 13, 2019 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 4:37 PM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected murderer was captured Wednesday, hours after a brutal killing in Euclid.

Jacquise J. Drewery, 21, of Euclid, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 13800 block of Strathmore Avenue in East Cleveland,

He is accused of murdering Theodore Hester, 33, at his Marsdon Drive residence in Euclid early Wednesday morning.

Drewery was charged with murder, and appeared before Euclid Municipal Court Judge Patrick Gallagher on Thursday.

His bond was set at $1 million.

East Cleveland and Euclid Police assisted in Drewery’s arrest.

