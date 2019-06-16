Pizza delivery driver shot to death, Cleveland police looking for 2 suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a report of shots fired in the 11800 block of Durant Avenue just have 12 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived on scene to find a 28-year-old male victim in a vehicle that had crashed into two parked cars. Firefighters administered first aid until EMS arrived, at which point he was pronounced deceased.
The Cleveland Division of Police said early information indicates the victim was delivering pizza for a Papa John’s store in Cleveland Heights at the time of the shooting.
They said he was parked in front of 11626 Durant Ave. when two black males pulled up in a red vehicle, exited the car and both fired at the victim from either side of the vehicle.
After the victim was shot, his car traveled a short distance before it crashed into two parked cars and the suspects fled the scene in the red car.
Police tell us no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
