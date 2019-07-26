Sandusky woman arrested for driving with BAC over 2.5x the legal limit with toddler in the backseat

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky woman was behind bars for driving with a .213% BAC with an open bottle of beer in the front and her 2-year-old son in the back on her way to her previous OVI court hearing, according to police.
The Sandusky Police Department said officers saw 25-year-old Courtney Green’s Ford Escape driving 45 in a 25 MPH zone on Cleveland Road on Thursday.
When officers stopped her in a parking lot off East Shoreway Drive, Police said Green told officers she wasn’t aware she was speeding.
According to police, Green had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and slow, lethargic movements.
Officers also smelled an intoxicant odor coming from the car, according to the report.
Police said Green told officers she had only one beer when they asked how much alcohol she drank.
When officers asked Green why she was there, she said she had court in the morning for what officers later discovered was for a previous OVI, and she needed to drop off her 2-year-old son that was in the backseat at his father’s home, according to the report.
Police said Green agreed to do standard field sobriety tests.
Officers reported she was unsteady on her feet and said she didn’t have any problems with her eyes that would prevent her from performing the horizontal gaze test.
However, police said when officers asked if she had eye problems, Green admitted she wears glasses, but lost them two weeks ago.
According to the report, Green admitted she has a restriction on her license for corrective lenses that was proven true.
Green was arrested after performing the other field sobriety tests with difficulty and taken into custody without incident while her son’s father picked him up, according to the report.
Police said an officer also found an open 12 oz bottle of Budweiser on the front passenger floorboard.
According to police, Green was already under a pre-trial suspension for the previous OVI.
Her car was reportedly towed from the scene.
According to the report, Green’s breath test showed she had a BAC of .213% about an hour after she was stopped by police.
Police said Green was cited for OVI, speeding, Driving Under OVI Suspension, and license restriction violation while charges were also completed for child endangering and open container in a motor vehicle.
Police said their report is also being forwarded to Child Services.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.