22-year-old Maple Heights man shot to death at RTA Rapid station in East Cleveland
Quindell Robert-Cortez Young, 22, of Maple Heights, was gunned down Sunday morning in the 13000 block of Emily Street in East Cleveland. Source: WOIO
By John Deike | August 5, 2019 at 6:12 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 6:52 PM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police are investigating after a young man was gunned down in the parking lot of the Superior Rapid Station early Sunday morning.

According to police, Quindell Robert-Cortez Young, 22, of Maple Heights, was rushed to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Family members say the victim had just become a father prior to the fatal shooting.

Police have not announced any arrests.

