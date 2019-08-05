22-year-old Maple Heights man shot to death at RTA Rapid station in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police are investigating after a young man was gunned down in the parking lot of the Superior Rapid Station early Sunday morning.
According to police, Quindell Robert-Cortez Young, 22, of Maple Heights, was rushed to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
Family members say the victim had just become a father prior to the fatal shooting.
Police have not announced any arrests.
