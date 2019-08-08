Cleveland’s Butcher and the Brewer finalist for America’s Best Restroom contest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Public places are constantly competing to give customers the best food, drink, service, and/or experience.
But did you know there’s a competition for America’s Best Restroom?
Butcher and the Brewer does now that the Downtown Cleveland restaurant has been nominated for the award.
The description on the competition’s website said, "the atmosphere at Butcher and the Brewer is unique, including its restrooms. The restrooms feature a common entryway. A green subway-tiled accent wall pops against a white communal sink which is centered between private stalls with men’s stalls on the right, women on the left.”
Butcher and the Brewer joins nine other finalists for the 2019 Cintas’ America’s Best Restroom Contest.
You can vote for the Butcher and the Brewer for the 18th annual award by clicking here until Sept. 13.
The winner will be announced this fall.
According to the establishment’s website:
“Butcher and the Brewer encourages interaction and a sense of community through public house seating, progressive dining, and shared plates. The passionate culinary team, which includes an in-house butcher and charcutier, has created a farmhouse-inspired menu drawing on local ingredients, ethnic flavors, and artisan products. Our brewmaster uses his strong background in science, a formal education in classic brewing techniques, and our custom on-site brewery to brew a range of traditional and innovative beers.”
Check out the food, drink, and yes, the restrooms, at 2043 East 4th Street.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.