Sunny Side Up: More parents considering bullet-resistant backpacks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a trend picking up steam in the wake of the latest two mass shootings to grip a nation already on edge—bullet-resistant backpacks for students.
According to CBS News, “until now, most bullet-resistant bags had to be ordered online directly from the specialty companies that manufactured them, but their popularity has skyrocketed, and ballistic backpacks are also sold online through major retailers such as Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kmart.”
That brings us to the QOTD: Are the companies selling these bullet proof backpack exploiting parents’ fear after the recent wave of mass shootings?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.