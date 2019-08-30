New details announced in investigation of former OSU doctor accused of sexually abusing young men

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce new findings on how the State Medical Board of Ohio handled the 1996 investigation of Dr. Richard Strauss.
A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday.
The former Ohio State University team doctor is accused of sexually abusing at least 177 young men, most of them members of the wrestling team, for approximately 20 years.
Strauss committed suicide in 2005.
