New details announced in investigation of former OSU doctor accused of sexually abusing young men
Dr. Richard Strauss is accused of sexually abusing 177 OSU students between the years of 1978 and 1998
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce new findings on how the State Medical Board of Ohio handled the 1996 investigation of Dr. Richard Strauss.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday.

The former Ohio State University team doctor is accused of sexually abusing at least 177 young men, most of them members of the wrestling team, for approximately 20 years.

Strauss committed suicide in 2005.

