City crews clean trash left behind by tailgaters in the Muni Lot following Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game (photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the city of Cleveland spent the overnight hours clearing trash from tailgaters at the Muni Lot following the Cleveland Browns’ disappointing loss on Sunday.
A photo shared on social media shows piles of trash, empty cases of beer, and crushed plastic cups littered throughout the parking lot.
The image triggered responses from some on Twitter, calling it “shameful” and asking for tailgaters to take their trash home with them.
Heavy equipment cleared the garbage overnight from the Muni Lot.
