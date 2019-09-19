Cleveland Browns fans are not havin’ it with this Muni Lot news (Well, a few think it’s OK)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department announced Thursday it would not open the Muni Lot until 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the 8:15 p.m. Browns game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Fans will have six hours to tailgate prior to the game.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia was on hand elaborating along with other Cleveland Police officials.
For the most part, fans are barking like rabid dogs about the announcement. While a few think it’s the responsible thing to do.
Despite the timing, will it have any effect on the trash left behind? A photo shared on social media showed piles of trash, empty cases of beer, and crushed plastic cups littered throughout the parking lot after the last game.
Here’s a glimpse at what people are saying about the news:
