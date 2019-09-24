Kent police investigating partially nude man caught standing outside sorority house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Kent City Police are investigating a man who is accused of standing outside of a Kent State sorority in nothing but a speedo.
Around 2 am on Monday, police say that the man can be seen on surveillance video walking on to Alpha Phi sorority’s porch and standing in front of the surveillance camera covering his face with a cell phone.
According to police, the man approached the house only wearing a speedo with writing on his chest.
The sorority is located in the 1000 block of fraternity circle.
Police say that this was the second instance that the unknown man has visited a sorority.
The first incident happened on August 22 just after 1:30 am.
Officials are unsure of the man’s intentions but say he has not attempted to break into the home or inappropriately touch anyone.
Kent State University Police issued the following statement upon learning of the situation:
Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call Kent City Police at 330-673-7732
