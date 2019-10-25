Cleveland man shot and killed inside home on the city’s west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspect in the murder of a 35-year-old man inside a home on the city’s west side.
Christopher Eden was shot and killed around 6:51 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of W. 102.
When officers arrived, Eden was found in the living room.
Officers rendered first aid until EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital.
Eden died from his injuries at the hospital.
Officers said an unknown suspect entered the house, shot Eden and then fled.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.
