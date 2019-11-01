Man wanted for murder in TN may be headed to NE Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - A suspected murderer from Medina is wanted by a Tennessee police department, and he could be headed toward Northeast Ohio right now.
Cody W. Boettcher is wanted for criminal homicide and officers from the Gallatin, Tenn. Police Department believe he could be driving to Northeast Ohio in a black 2015 Chevy Malibu with license plate number HIU8066.
According to police, the killing occurred on Thursday.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.