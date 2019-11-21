Staff disarms woman who’s accused of stabbing churchgoer in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is charged with felonious assault and attempted murder after she’s accused of walking into a Cleveland Heights church and stabbing a churchgoer.
According to police, Meredith Lowell, 35, entered the church on Wednesday afternoon and stabbed a guest.
Police were called to the Fairmount Presbyterian Church for the stabbing.
When officers arrived at the church, two people were on top of Lowell, and a yellow kitchen knife was seen within reaching distance.
Witnesses tell police that Lowell walked into the church and stabbed the victim in the arm without any notice.
According to the report, when witnesses saw what happened, they tackled Lowell and were able to get the weapon out of her hands until police arrived.
Staff at the church immediately called 911.
Cleveland Heights Police arrived then took Lowell into custody and helped the victim.
The suspect has a history of violent animal activism.
Police confirmed that the victim had fur boots on at the time of the stabbing.
Police say that Lowell is being charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.
According to police, the victim was stabbed in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no other reported injuries during the incident.
The church will be closed on Thursday and Friday. It will reopen on Saturday, and Sunday service will resume as normal.
