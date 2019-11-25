‘Drunksgiving’ is coming and is one of the biggest party nights of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s not an official holiday but you’d never know it based on the amount of people who party on the night before Thanksgiving.
It’s become so popular there are several names for it; Drinksgiving, Drunksgiving, Blackout Wednesday and Thanksgiving Eve.
“People are back in town for the holiday with nowhere to be in the morning,” said Amber van Moessner senior director of communications with Upserve. “Millennials are marrying, starting families and buying homes later and later so that means more people traveling to visit family for the holiday.”
Upserve is a restaurant and bar point-of-sale (POS) and management platform company that can track sales in more than 10,000 businesses.
By tracking sales of beer, wine and liquor on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, Usperve determined Drunksgiving rivals St. Patrick’s Day and Superbowl Sunday.
John Lane, an owning partner of the Winking Lizard chain, said Drunksgiving is such a big night they bring in extra staff.
“Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is like a Friday night at the Winking Lizards. Lots of frivolity in anticipation of the big meal on Thanksgiving," Lane said.
According to sales data from Upserve, there was a 23% increase in the number of guests on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018, when compared to the Wednesday the week before.
Chalk it up to the large majority of people who’s only responsibility on Thursday is football, turkey and a nap.
Numbers show it’s a trend that has been growing in the past five to 10 years.
“We have seen significant growth in beer, wine, and liquor sales when comparing 2017 to 2018, suggesting that more and more people are going out to their favorite bars on Thanksgiving Eve every year,” van Moessner said.
When you get that many people out to party, they spend money.
When Upserve looked at the data from 10,000 bars and restaurants net sales were up by $5 million on Drunksgiving when compared to the Wednesday before.
